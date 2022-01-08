ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) Is Likely To Shrink By -5.14% Or More

During the last session, ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.81% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ARC share is $3.88, that puts it down -5.43 from that peak though still a striking 55.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $157.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 177.47K shares over the past three months.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) trade information

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $3.68 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.14%, and it has moved by 25.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 117.75%. The short interest in ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) is 0.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies a decrease of -5.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, ARC is trading at a premium of 4.89% off the target high and 4.89% off the low.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $98.41 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $98.1 million by the end of Mar 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $97.11 million and $97.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.30% and then jump by 0.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.20%. While earnings are projected to return 115.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

ARC Dividends

ARC Document Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s Major holders

ARC Document Solutions Inc. insiders own 15.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.96%, with the float percentage being 60.38%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.61 million shares (or 8.37% of all shares), a total value of $10.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.14 million shares, is of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 4.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $1.82 million.