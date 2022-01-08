ANIX’s 6.73% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.56% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the ANIX share is $8.09, that puts it down -155.21 from that peak though still a striking 13.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.74. The company’s market capitalization is $96.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 158.08K shares over the past three months.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ANIX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) trade information

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) registered a 8.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.56% in intraday trading to $3.17 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.73%, and it has moved by -10.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.93%. The short interest in Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) is 0.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 71.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, ANIX is trading at a discount of -247.0% off the target high and -247.0% off the low.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Anixa Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) shares have gone down -15.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.89% against 7.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.40%. While earnings are projected to return 23.40% in 2022.

ANIX Dividends

Anixa Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s Major holders

Anixa Biosciences Inc. insiders own 4.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.58%, with the float percentage being 11.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.3 million shares (or 4.36% of all shares), a total value of $6.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.58 million shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 1.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $1.57 million.