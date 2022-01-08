After EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Surges -852.43% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.65% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the EH share is $129.80, that puts it down -742.31 from that peak though still a striking 9.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.90. The company’s market capitalization is $870.20M, and the average trade volume was 773.09K shares over the past three months.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. EH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) registered a 1.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.65% in intraday trading to $15.41 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.28%, and it has moved by -13.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $146.77, which implies an increase of 89.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $146.77 and $146.77 respectively. As a result, EH is trading at a discount of -852.43% off the target high and -852.43% off the low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EHang Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares have gone down -53.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -280.00% against 9.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -26.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.71 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.94 million and $5.05 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -15.50% in 2022.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

EHang Holdings Limited insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.82%, with the float percentage being 22.05%. Carmignac Gestion is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.88 million shares (or 5.70% of all shares), a total value of $44.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 0.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22195.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.54 million.