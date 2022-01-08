After Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Surges -64.56% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.10% or -$4.18. The 52-week high for the AXNX share is $79.81, that puts it down -45.93 from that peak though still a striking 14.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.96. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 529.00K shares over the past three months.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. AXNX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) trade information

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) registered a -7.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.10% in intraday trading to $54.69 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.34%, and it has moved by -6.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.52%. The short interest in Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) is 4.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.88, which implies an increase of 27.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, AXNX is trading at a discount of -64.56% off the target high and -13.37% off the low.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Axonics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Axonics Inc. (AXNX) shares have gone down -15.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.38% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.60% this quarter and then jump 35.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $49.92 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.53 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.78 million and $34.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.50% and then jump by 47.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 46.90% in 2022.

AXNX Dividends

Axonics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s Major holders

Axonics Inc. insiders own 4.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 114.30%, with the float percentage being 119.64%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.16 million shares (or 13.30% of all shares), a total value of $400.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.39 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $220.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Axonics Inc. (AXNX) shares are Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund owns about 1.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $77.9 million.