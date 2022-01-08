A Stock You Ought To Watch Is iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS)

During the last session, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.58% or $1.08. The 52-week high for the ITOS share is $52.43, that puts it down -21.9 from that peak though still a striking 59.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56B, and the average trade volume was 428.37K shares over the past three months.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) trade information

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) registered a 2.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.58% in intraday trading to $43.01 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.62%, and it has moved by 23.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.33%.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iTeos Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) shares have gone up 70.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 172.92% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 397.70% this quarter and then jump 374.40% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.46 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.82 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -55.40% in 2022.

ITOS Dividends

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s Major holders

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.68%, with the float percentage being 88.19%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.42 million shares (or 12.52% of all shares), a total value of $119.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.35 million shares, is of Boxer Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 12.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $117.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.47 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $12.67 million.