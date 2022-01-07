Will Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s traded shares were 2.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.30% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the CRON share is $15.83, that puts it down -315.49 from that peak though still a striking 0.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.79. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84B, and the average trade volume was 3.31 million shares over the past three months.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) registered a -1.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.30% in intraday trading to $3.81 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.99%, and it has moved by -15.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.75%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.10, which implies an increase of 25.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.70 and $5.50 respectively. As a result, CRON is trading at a discount of -44.36% off the target high and -23.36% off the low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cronos Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares have gone down -52.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -138.10% against 17.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.12 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.57 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -106.20% in 2022.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Cronos Group Inc. insiders own 47.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.30%, with the float percentage being 30.90%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 285 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.6 million shares (or 2.83% of all shares), a total value of $59.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.33 million shares, is of Chescapmanager LLC’s that is approximately 2.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $47.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 10.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.42 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $17.84 million.