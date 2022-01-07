Why Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.32% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the JG share is $11.00, that puts it down -1070.21 from that peak though still a striking -1.06% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $119.59M, and the average trade volume was 494.15K shares over the past three months.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. JG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) registered a -4.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.32% in intraday trading to $0.94 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.19%, and it has moved by -18.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.23%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.77, which implies an increase of 95.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.15 and $26.39 respectively. As a result, JG is trading at a discount of -2707.45% off the target high and -1937.23% off the low.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -75.00% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.59 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.01 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -103.10% in 2022.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Aurora Mobile Limited insiders own 1.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.50%, with the float percentage being 18.77%. FIL LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.59 million shares (or 7.10% of all shares), a total value of $11.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.54 million shares, is of IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP’s that is approximately 7.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 36617.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53826.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10391.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $15274.0.