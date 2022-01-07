What Will Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX: NES) Be Like After It Jumps -61.13% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.39% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the NES share is $4.56, that puts it down -61.13 from that peak though still a striking 54.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $36.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.48 million shares over the past three months.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES) trade information

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) registered a -1.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.39% in intraday trading to $2.83 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.43%, and it has moved by 97.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.64%. The short interest in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES) is 2.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.90%. While earnings are projected to return 20.10% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.39% per annum.

NES Dividends

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES)’s Major holders

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. insiders own 2.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.51%, with the float percentage being 94.03%. Ascribe Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.02 million shares (or 43.89% of all shares), a total value of $13.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.63 million shares, is of Gates Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 41.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 64289.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56792.0, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.