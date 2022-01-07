We Just Learned Something New About Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) This Week With Its -3.48% Loss

During the recent session, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s traded shares were 27.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $171.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.30% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the AAPL share is $182.94, that puts it down -6.68 from that peak though still a striking 32.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $116.21. The company’s market capitalization is $2831.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 80.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 89.69 million shares over the past three months.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. AAPL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 44 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 28 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

Apple Inc. (AAPL) registered a -0.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.30% in intraday trading to $171.49 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.48%, and it has moved by 0.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.38%. The short interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 113.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $173.61, which implies an increase of 1.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90.00 and $210.00 respectively. As a result, AAPL is trading at a discount of -22.46% off the target high and 47.52% off the low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apple Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares have gone up 18.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.74% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.90% this quarter and then drop -5.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $118.18 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.42 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.00%. While earnings are projected to return 71.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.68% per annum.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Apple Inc. is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.17%.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Apple Inc. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.71%, with the float percentage being 58.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,958 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.27 billion shares (or 7.72% of all shares), a total value of $179.19 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.03 billion shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $145.21 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 443.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.8 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 329.78 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $46.66 billion.