Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s traded shares were 8.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.96% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the VALE share is $23.17, that puts it down -60.57 from that peak though still a striking 22.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.16. The company’s market capitalization is $71.77B, and the average trade volume was 33.78 million shares over the past three months.

Vale S.A. (VALE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VALE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.63.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Vale S.A. (VALE) registered a 2.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.96% in intraday trading to $14.43 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.50%, and it has moved by 2.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.36%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.51, which implies an increase of 12.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, VALE is trading at a discount of -52.46% off the target high and 30.7% off the low.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vale S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vale S.A. (VALE) shares have gone down -37.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.78% against -3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 270.60% this quarter and then drop -49.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.01 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.15 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.62 billion and $13.12 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -24.70% and then drop by -30.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.20%. While earnings are projected to return 500.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 34.03% per annum.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vale S.A. is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Vale S.A. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.02%, with the float percentage being 25.03%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 627 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 230.73 million shares (or 4.50% of all shares), a total value of $3.22 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 187.57 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 3.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.62 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vale S.A. (VALE) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 149.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.08 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 70.69 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $899.88 million.