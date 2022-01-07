The Future Belongs To Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.98% or -$0.81. The 52-week high for the VLD share is $13.18, that puts it down -100.61 from that peak though still a striking -7.76% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.08. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) registered a -10.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.98% in intraday trading to $6.57 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.52%, and it has moved by -28.90% in 30 days. The short interest in Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) is 1.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 53.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, VLD is trading at a discount of -128.31% off the target high and -97.87% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.19 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.91 million by the end of Mar 2022.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

Velo3D Inc. insiders own 29.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.79%, with the float percentage being 72.49%. Deer IX & Co. Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 37.86 million shares (or 20.67% of all shares), a total value of $316.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.35 million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 16.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $254.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Velo3D Inc. (VLD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Baron Discovery Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 3.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.04 million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $8.7 million.