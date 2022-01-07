Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Drops -272.13% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s traded shares were 2.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.94% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SPPI share is $4.54, that puts it down -272.13 from that peak though still a striking -0.82% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.23. The company’s market capitalization is $212.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.56 million shares over the past three months.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) registered a -3.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.94% in intraday trading to $1.22 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.63%, and it has moved by -20.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.47%. The short interest in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is 23.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.09 day(s) to cover.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shares have gone down -65.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.26% against 17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.10% this quarter and then jump 24.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.20%. While earnings are projected to return -12.50% in 2022.

SPPI Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.72%, with the float percentage being 66.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 217 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 30.53 million shares (or 18.62% of all shares), a total value of $66.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.14 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 10.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 12.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.13 million, or about 6.79% of the stock, which is worth about $20.38 million.