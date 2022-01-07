SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI): Is It Possible To Be Down -12.84% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s traded shares were 45.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.27% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the SOFI share is $28.26, that puts it down -105.08 from that peak though still a striking 13.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.89. The company’s market capitalization is $11.22B, and the average trade volume was 30.87 million shares over the past three months.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) registered a -2.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.27% in intraday trading to $13.78, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.61%, and it has moved by -17.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.25, which implies an increase of 43.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, SOFI is trading at a discount of -117.71% off the target high and -37.88% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $277.37 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $311.2 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -20.30% in 2022.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

SoFi Technologies Inc. insiders own 21.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.14%, with the float percentage being 37.22%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 356 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 117.8 million shares (or 14.60% of all shares), a total value of $1.87 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.35 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $751.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $250.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.87 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $220.33 million.