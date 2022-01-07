Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) Stock Dropped -17.44% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s traded shares were 0.64 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.49% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the RKLB share is $21.34, that puts it down -99.44 from that peak though still a striking 11.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.50. The company’s market capitalization is $4.69B, and the average trade volume was 3.87 million shares over the past three months.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) registered a 0.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.49% in intraday trading to $10.70 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.47%, and it has moved by -17.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.31%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.20, which implies an increase of 49.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, RKLB is trading at a discount of -161.68% off the target high and -68.22% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.22 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -81.20% in 2022.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Rocket Lab USA Inc. insiders own 24.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.89%, with the float percentage being 78.91%. VK Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 115.0 million shares (or 25.60% of all shares), a total value of $1.86 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 81.45 million shares, is of Deer VIII & Co. Ltd.’s that is approximately 18.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.31 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Century Focused Dynamic Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 5.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $10.69 million.