Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Has Been Falling -82.60% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s traded shares were 20.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 27.01% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the QNRX share is $35.52, that puts it down -1507.24 from that peak though still a striking 31.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.51. The company’s market capitalization is $14.44M, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) registered a 27.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 27.01% in intraday trading to $2.21 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.87%, and it has moved by -52.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.60%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 72.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, QNRX is trading at a discount of -261.99% off the target high and -261.99% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 37.90% in 2022.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.64%, with the float percentage being 10.69%.