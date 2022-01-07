Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) Stock Jumped 3.94% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s traded shares were 35.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.33% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the PSTV share is $5.42, that puts it down -310.61 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $20.87M, and the average trade volume was 2.50 million shares over the past three months.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) registered a 2.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.33% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.22%, and it has moved by 3.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.89%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Plus Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) shares have gone down -44.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.01% against 17.00.

While earnings are projected to return 32.90% in 2022.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

Plus Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.46%, with the float percentage being 8.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.71 million shares (or 4.64% of all shares), a total value of $1.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $0.28 million.