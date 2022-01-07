Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)’s Stock Is Down -71.06% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares were 14.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $52.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.42% or $3.6. The 52-week high for the PDD share is $212.60, that puts it down -307.83 from that peak though still a striking 7.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.05. The company’s market capitalization is $66.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.61 million shares over the past three months.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) registered a 7.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.42% in intraday trading to $52.13 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.31%, and it has moved by -17.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.06%. The short interest in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 25.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.54 day(s) to cover.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pinduoduo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares have gone down -53.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 173.91% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,850.00% this quarter and then jump 141.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.82 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.79 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.12 billion and $3.11 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.00% and then jump by 21.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2022.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Pinduoduo Inc. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.48%, with the float percentage being 22.52%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 695 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 27.49 million shares (or 2.19% of all shares), a total value of $2.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.87 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.8 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 10.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $961.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.87 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $531.96 million.