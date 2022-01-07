Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Rose 37.49% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -1.37%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares were 3.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the PBR share is $11.95, that puts it down -9.53 from that peak though still a striking 37.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.82. The company’s market capitalization is $68.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 28.52 million shares over the past three months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.75.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) registered a 0.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $10.91 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.46%, and it has moved by -2.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.03%. The short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 76.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.81, which implies an increase of 21.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.60 and $15.50 respectively. As a result, PBR is trading at a discount of -42.07% off the target high and -6.32% off the low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.40% this quarter and then jump 1,525.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.57 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.22 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.10%. While earnings are projected to return -76.30% in 2022.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 0.62, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.37%, with the float percentage being 20.37%. GQG Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 436 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 173.39 million shares (or 4.66% of all shares), a total value of $1.79 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 95.77 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 2.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $990.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund owns about 38.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $377.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.32 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $334.15 million.