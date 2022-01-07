Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Has Been Falling -8.07% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares were 13.6 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.72% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the PLTR share is $45.00, that puts it down -170.76 from that peak though still a striking 3.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.06. The company’s market capitalization is $34.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 36.55 million shares over the past three months.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. PLTR has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.72% in intraday trading to $16.62 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.43%, and it has moved by -13.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.04%. The short interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is 91.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.63, which implies an increase of 23.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, PLTR is trading at a discount of -50.42% off the target high and 9.75% off the low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palantir Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares have gone down -28.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.05% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $413.99 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $439.16 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $322.09 million and $332.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.50% and then jump by 32.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -83.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 49.39% per annum.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc. insiders own 12.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.08%, with the float percentage being 36.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 994 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 119.27 million shares (or 6.39% of all shares), a total value of $2.87 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.99 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 44.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.08 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.76 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $614.81 million.