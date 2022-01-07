Now Is A Good Time To Buy BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI)

During the last session, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BYSI share is $33.00, that puts it down -633.33 from that peak though still a striking 19.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.64. The company’s market capitalization is $180.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 million shares over the past three months.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.22% in intraday trading to $4.50 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.23%, and it has moved by -3.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.59%. The short interest in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) is 4.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.32 day(s) to cover.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BeyondSpring Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) shares have gone down -57.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.97% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.60% this quarter and then drop -40.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15,561.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $340k by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.10%. While earnings are projected to return -31.60% in 2022.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

BeyondSpring Inc. insiders own 68.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.35%, with the float percentage being 84.04%. AllianceBernstein, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.96 million shares (or 7.56% of all shares), a total value of $46.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.6 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $25.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and AB Discovery Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 1.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $11.16 million.