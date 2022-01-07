Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO)’s Stock Is Up 134.46% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the recent session, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s traded shares were 4.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.17% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the MRO share is $18.20, that puts it down -0.78 from that peak though still a striking 60.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.17. The company’s market capitalization is $13.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.79 million shares over the past three months.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. MRO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) registered a 0.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.17% in intraday trading to $18.06 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.28%, and it has moved by 10.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 134.46%. The short interest in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is 23.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.07, which implies an increase of 14.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, MRO is trading at a discount of -60.58% off the target high and 16.94% off the low.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marathon Oil Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares have gone up 35.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 213.79% against -23.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 550.00% this quarter and then jump 176.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 69.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.54 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.53 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $830 million and $1.06 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 86.00% and then jump by 43.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.10%. While earnings are projected to return -409.20% in 2022, the next five years will return -2.40% per annum.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Marathon Oil Corporation is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Marathon Oil Corporation insiders own 0.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.46%, with the float percentage being 75.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 801 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 86.93 million shares (or 11.17% of all shares), a total value of $1.19 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.45 million shares, is of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $744.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Windsor II owns about 26.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $424.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.17 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $303.12 million.