Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) At $3.90 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s traded shares were 7.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.43% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ITUB share is $5.48, that puts it down -40.51 from that peak though still a striking 11.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.47. The company’s market capitalization is $36.15B, and the average trade volume was 40.43 million shares over the past three months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ITUB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) registered a 1.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.43% in intraday trading to $3.90 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.94%, and it has moved by -4.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.54%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.53, which implies an increase of 29.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.65 and $7.20 respectively. As a result, ITUB is trading at a discount of -84.62% off the target high and -19.23% off the low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares have gone down -14.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.50% against 13.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.95 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.57 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.84 billion and $5.29 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.00% and then jump by 5.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.80%. While earnings are projected to return -30.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.50% per annum.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.86 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.69%, with the float percentage being 22.70%. Harding Loevner LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 444 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 129.8 million shares (or 2.68% of all shares), a total value of $684.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 115.95 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 2.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $611.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio owns about 53.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $217.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.36 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $127.65 million.