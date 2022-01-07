Is REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Hit More of the Losses Given A -185.27% Dip From High?

During the last session, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s traded shares were 2.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.03% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the REE share is $16.66, that puts it down -185.27 from that peak though still a striking 41.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. REE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) registered a -9.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.03% in intraday trading to $5.84 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.10%, and it has moved by 43.84% in 30 days. The short interest in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) is 1.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $720k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.69 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -455.20% in 2022.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

REE Automotive Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.38%, with the float percentage being 12.38%. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.89 million shares (or 6.04% of all shares), a total value of $63.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.0 million shares, is of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s that is approximately 2.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) shares are Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF owns about 0.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 82395.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.34 million.