Is Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.57% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the KOPN share is $13.62, that puts it down -260.32 from that peak though still a striking 32.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.55. The company’s market capitalization is $350.18M, and the average trade volume was 1.74 million shares over the past three months.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. KOPN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) registered a -3.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.57% in intraday trading to $3.78 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.03%, and it has moved by -23.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.14%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 49.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, KOPN is trading at a discount of -138.1% off the target high and -58.73% off the low.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kopin Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) shares have gone down -48.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -140.00% against 22.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.8 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.99 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.92 million and $11.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.10% and then jump by 11.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.40%. While earnings are projected to return 85.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Kopin Corporation insiders own 15.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.55%, with the float percentage being 36.28%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.74 million shares (or 7.31% of all shares), a total value of $34.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.82 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kopin Corporation (KOPN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF owns about 4.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.19 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $11.24 million.