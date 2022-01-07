Is Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Still A Buy After sinking -10.57% Last Week?

During the last session, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s traded shares were 1.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.39% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the BROS share is $81.40, that puts it down -74.57 from that peak though still a striking 30.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.42. The company’s market capitalization is $7.81B, and the average trade volume was 2.03 million shares over the past three months.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) registered a 0.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.39% in intraday trading to $46.63 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.57%, and it has moved by -7.33% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.13, which implies an increase of 33.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, BROS is trading at a discount of -82.29% off the target high and -13.66% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $125.97 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140.54 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -79.80% in 2022.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Dutch Bros Inc. insiders own 13.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.25%, with the float percentage being 55.55%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.6 million shares (or 7.56% of all shares), a total value of $112.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $65.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) shares are Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Venture Fund owns about 0.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $26.12 million.