Is Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s traded shares were 1.85 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.30% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the COMP share is $22.11, that puts it down -163.53 from that peak though still a striking -2.5% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.60. The company’s market capitalization is $3.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.49 million shares over the past three months.

Compass Inc. (COMP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. COMP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Compass Inc. (COMP) registered a -5.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.30% in intraday trading to $8.39 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.11%, and it has moved by -18.46% in 30 days. The short interest in Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) is 3.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.33, which implies an increase of 56.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, COMP is trading at a discount of -186.05% off the target high and -43.03% off the low.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.61 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.42 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.23 billion and $1.11 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.30% and then jump by 27.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 30.40% in 2022.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Compass Inc. insiders own 7.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.09%, with the float percentage being 64.70%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 132.37 million shares (or 33.55% of all shares), a total value of $1.76 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.6 million shares, is of Discovery Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $445.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Compass Inc. (COMP) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.91 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $38.62 million.