Is CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)’s traded shares were 1.8 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.25% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the PRPB share is $11.37, that puts it down -14.85 from that peak though still a striking 1.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 467.17K shares over the past three months.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) trade information

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) registered a 0.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.25% in intraday trading to $9.90 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.40%, and it has moved by -0.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.18%. The short interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

PRPB Dividends

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)’s Major holders

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.41%, with the float percentage being 89.41%. Glazer Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.82 million shares (or 8.24% of all shares), a total value of $67.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.69 million shares, is of Fir Tree Capital Management LLP’s that is approximately 5.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $46.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) shares are RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund owns about 0.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $7.41 million.