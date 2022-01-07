Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) Has Been Rising 163.95% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s traded shares were 3.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.26% or $1.26. The 52-week high for the ISIG share is $35.50, that puts it down -66.04 from that peak though still a striking 77.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.80. The company’s market capitalization is $38.91M, and the average trade volume was 5.49 million shares over the past three months.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) trade information

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) registered a 6.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.26% in intraday trading to $21.38 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.98%, and it has moved by 105.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 163.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.00, which implies a decrease of -1.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, ISIG is trading at a premium of 1.78% off the target high and 1.78% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -38.10%. While earnings are projected to return 18.60% in 2022.

ISIG Dividends

Insignia Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s Major holders

Insignia Systems Inc. insiders own 40.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.76%, with the float percentage being 37.99%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 7.21% of all shares), a total value of $0.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56261.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 30844.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17968.0, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.