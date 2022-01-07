How Will Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) Look After It Drops -54.04% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s traded shares were 1.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.75% or -$1.37. The 52-week high for the EMBK share is $10.49, that puts it down -54.04 from that peak though still a striking -1.47% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.91. The company’s market capitalization is $3.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 874.84K shares over the past three months.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) trade information

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) registered a -16.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.75% in intraday trading to $6.81 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.27%, and it has moved by -19.88% in 30 days. The short interest in Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) is 1.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies an increase of 40.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, EMBK is trading at a discount of -76.21% off the target high and -61.53% off the low.

EMBK Dividends

Embark Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s Major holders

Embark Technology Inc. insiders own 10.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.64%, with the float percentage being 54.50%. Alberta Investment Managament Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.0 million shares (or 0.83% of all shares), a total value of $29.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.0 million shares, is of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) shares are Blackrock Var Ser Fd-Blackrock Global Allocation V.I. Fd and BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Blackrock Var Ser Fd-Blackrock Global Allocation V.I. Fd owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1.04 million.