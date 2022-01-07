For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares were 2.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.86% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the KC share is $74.67, that puts it down -487.03 from that peak though still a striking -0.55% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.79. The company’s market capitalization is $3.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.59 million shares over the past three months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. KC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) registered a -0.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.86% in intraday trading to $12.72 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.44%, and it has moved by -22.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.40%. The short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 5.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $214.67, which implies an increase of 94.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $114.72 and $335.72 respectively. As a result, KC is trading at a discount of -2539.31% off the target high and -801.89% off the low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares have gone down -57.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.79% against -1.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $428.15 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $411.74 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $298.56 million and $280.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.40% and then jump by 46.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -5.80% in 2022.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders own 53.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.23%, with the float percentage being 66.99%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 245 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.93 million shares (or 4.52% of all shares), a total value of $309.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.7 million shares, is of First Trust Advisors Lp’s that is approximately 3.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $218.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF owns about 6.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $160.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.09 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $59.05 million.