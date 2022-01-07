Following Its 52-Week Low, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC)’S Share Price Rose 8.64% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -7.56%

During the last session, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s traded shares were 2.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.06% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the SLGC share is $14.72, that puts it down -36.8 from that peak though still a striking 8.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.83. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) registered a 4.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.06% in intraday trading to $10.76 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.69%, and it has moved by -9.88% in 30 days. The short interest in SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) is 2.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.67, which implies an increase of 39.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, SLGC is trading at a discount of -76.58% off the target high and -48.7% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.77 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.33 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 7.00% in 2022.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

SomaLogic Inc. insiders own 13.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.38%, with the float percentage being 50.31%. Casdin Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.39 million shares (or 6.84% of all shares), a total value of $153.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.33 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $78.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 7.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.83 million, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $10.32 million.