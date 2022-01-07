Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC): With The Stock Up 2.07 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s traded shares were 2.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.18% or -$2.17. The 52-week high for the FLNC share is $39.40, that puts it down -40.41 from that peak though still a striking 2.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.48. The company’s market capitalization is $4.65B, and the average trade volume was 1.50 million shares over the past three months.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) registered a -7.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.18% in intraday trading to $28.06 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.41%, and it has moved by -11.90% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.23, which implies an increase of 37.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, FLNC is trading at a discount of -88.88% off the target high and -24.73% off the low.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fluence Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 81.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $204.94 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $233.95 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -237.40% in 2022.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Fluence Energy Inc. insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.56%, with the float percentage being 62.58%. PGIM Jennison Utility Fd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 1.06 million shares (or 1.96% of all shares), a total value of $37.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.8 million shares, is of Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Oct 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.46 million.