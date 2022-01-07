Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Are Up 44.68%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s traded shares were 1.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.31% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the ENVX share is $39.48, that puts it down -87.46 from that peak though still a striking 44.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.65. The company’s market capitalization is $2.95B, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) registered a -1.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.31% in intraday trading to $21.06 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.86%, and it has moved by -36.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.18%.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $750k by the end of Mar 2022.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Enovix Corporation insiders own 20.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.36%, with the float percentage being 73.01%. Park West Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.73 million shares (or 8.77% of all shares), a total value of $240.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.22 million shares, is of York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 6.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $174.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.29 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $24.38 million.