CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Is Up 0.04% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -11.35% – What To Do Now

During the last session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s traded shares were 2.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $67.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.65% or -$1.83. The 52-week high for the CRSP share is $220.20, that puts it down -227.78 from that peak though still a striking 0.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67.15. The company’s market capitalization is $5.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CRSP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.77.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) registered a -2.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.65% in intraday trading to $67.18 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.80%, and it has moved by -14.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.45%. The short interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is 8.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $152.15, which implies an increase of 55.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90.00 and $220.00 respectively. As a result, CRSP is trading at a discount of -227.48% off the target high and -33.97% off the low.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CRISPR Therapeutics AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares have gone down -53.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 194.52% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -18.00% this quarter and then drop -19.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 119,346.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.14 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.67 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $370k and $1.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 478.40% and then jump by 46.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -52.50%. While earnings are projected to return -550.50% in 2022.

CRSP Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

CRISPR Therapeutics AG insiders own 5.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.44%, with the float percentage being 57.66%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 612 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.59 million shares (or 9.91% of all shares), a total value of $849.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.18 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 5.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $467.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 5.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $539.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.21 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $201.81 million.