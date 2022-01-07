Could SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s traded shares were 2.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.49% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SMRT share is $15.14, that puts it down -84.86 from that peak though still a striking 0.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 759.46K shares over the past three months.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) registered a 0.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.49% in intraday trading to $8.19 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.85%, and it has moved by -25.41% in 30 days. The short interest in SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) is 2.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.54 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.17, which implies an increase of 46.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.50 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, SMRT is trading at a discount of -107.57% off the target high and -52.63% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.74 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.35 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -72.98%.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

SmartRent Inc. insiders own 41.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.75%, with the float percentage being 72.86%. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.97 million shares (or 11.33% of all shares), a total value of $286.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.65 million shares, is of BAMCO Inc.’s that is approximately 6.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $151.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) shares are Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Baron Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd owns about 4.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.5 million, or about 1.81% of the stock, which is worth about $45.57 million.