Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Is Down -62.08% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s traded shares were 3.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.50% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the CRXT share is $31.24, that puts it down -1645.25 from that peak though still a striking -11.73% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $40.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 million shares over the past three months.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) trade information

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) registered a -10.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.50% in intraday trading to $1.79 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -28.40%, and it has moved by -62.08% in 30 days. The short interest in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) is 0.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.80, which implies an increase of 87.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, CRXT is trading at a discount of -1017.32% off the target high and -458.66% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.64 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.3 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 81.30% in 2022.

CRXT Dividends

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s Major holders

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders own 7.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.10%, with the float percentage being 103.18%. Bracebridge Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 9.22% of all shares), a total value of $10.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45000.0 shares, is of Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2415.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10046.0 market value.