China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) Has Dropped -44.16% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s traded shares were 3.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 27.79% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the CHNR share is $3.65, that puts it down -324.42 from that peak though still a striking 34.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $35.88M, and the average trade volume was 88.43K shares over the past three months.

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) trade information

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) registered a 27.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 27.79% in intraday trading to $0.86 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.76%, and it has moved by 3.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.16%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.40%. While earnings are projected to return 498.70% in 2022.

CHNR Dividends

China Natural Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s Major holders

China Natural Resources Inc. insiders own 67.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.76%, with the float percentage being 2.32%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.59% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30675.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $38037.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12136.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15898.0 market value.