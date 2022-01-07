China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) Has Gained 11.61% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s traded shares were 9.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.95% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the HGSH share is $3.38, that puts it down -39.09 from that peak though still a striking 42.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $58.03M, and the average trade volume was 130.83K shares over the past three months.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) trade information

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) registered a 9.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.95% in intraday trading to $2.43 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.87%, and it has moved by 6.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.28%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.98, which implies an increase of 18.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.98 and $2.98 respectively. As a result, HGSH is trading at a discount of -22.63% off the target high and -22.63% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.00%. While earnings are projected to return -73.50% in 2022.

HGSH Dividends

China HGS Real Estate Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s Major holders

China HGS Real Estate Inc. insiders own 131.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.71%, with the float percentage being -2.23%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 61904.0 shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $93475.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46280.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $69882.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 6970.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12755.0 market value.