Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO): Can A Stock That’s Down -17.74% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s traded shares were 1.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.16% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the CZOO share is $13.85, that puts it down -179.23 from that peak though still a striking -4.03% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.16. The company’s market capitalization is $3.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 995.20K shares over the past three months.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) registered a -5.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.16% in intraday trading to $4.96 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.56%, and it has moved by -31.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.61%. The short interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is 9.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.15, which implies an increase of 55.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.30 respectively. As a result, CZOO is trading at a discount of -127.82% off the target high and -121.77% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -450.40% in 2022.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Cazoo Group Ltd insiders own 14.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 146.73%, with the float percentage being 172.11%. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 34.43 million shares (or 30.95% of all shares), a total value of $267.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.47 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 29.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $252.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Global Insight Port and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Global Insight Port owns about 0.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $5.13 million.