Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares were 4.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $191.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.34% or -$6.62. The 52-week high for the CVNA share is $376.83, that puts it down -96.9 from that peak though still a striking -1.73% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $194.70. The company’s market capitalization is $33.21B, and the average trade volume was 1.60 million shares over the past three months.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CVNA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.8.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Carvana Co. (CVNA) registered a -3.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.34% in intraday trading to $191.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.89%, and it has moved by -27.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.16%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $351.40, which implies an increase of 45.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $225.00 and $430.00 respectively. As a result, CVNA is trading at a discount of -124.68% off the target high and -17.57% off the low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carvana Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares have gone down -40.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.18% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.00% this quarter and then jump 26.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 125.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.51 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.44 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.83 billion and $1.95 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 92.30% and then jump by 76.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -58.00%. While earnings are projected to return -7.60% in 2022.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Carvana Co. insiders own 2.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 117.80%, with the float percentage being 121.19%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 607 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.09 million shares (or 15.29% of all shares), a total value of $3.95 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.72 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 9.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.33 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. owns about 4.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.31 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.39 million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $720.18 million.