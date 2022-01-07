BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s traded shares were 1.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.06% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the BKSY share is $17.47, that puts it down -342.28 from that peak though still a striking -4.56% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.13. The company’s market capitalization is $481.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 678.05K shares over the past three months.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) registered a -7.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.06% in intraday trading to $3.95 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.14%, and it has moved by -52.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.74%. The short interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) is 3.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.2 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.94 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -96.30% in 2022.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

BlackSky Technology Inc. insiders own 30.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.55%, with the float percentage being 52.29%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $51.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.14 million shares, is of Senator Investment Group, LP’s that is approximately 3.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $42.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) shares are ETF Opportunities Tr-Formidable ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Opportunities Tr-Formidable ETF owns about 54049.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10809.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.