BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Fall -54.07% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s traded shares were 1.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.41% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the BIGC share is $96.66, that puts it down -200.75 from that peak though still a striking 1.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.80. The company’s market capitalization is $2.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) registered a 0.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.41% in intraday trading to $32.14 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.24%, and it has moved by -22.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.03%. The short interest in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is 8.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.97 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.85, which implies an increase of 51.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, BIGC is trading at a discount of -180.02% off the target high and -21.34% off the low.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BigCommerce Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) shares have gone down -54.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.29% against 4.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.82 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.83 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $43.14 million and $46.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.30% and then jump by 36.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 25.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 34.70% per annum.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. insiders own 14.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.43%, with the float percentage being 97.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 278 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.08 million shares (or 7.09% of all shares), a total value of $257.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.7 million shares, is of Matrix Capital Management’s that is approximately 6.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $238.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.37 million, or about 1.91% of the stock, which is worth about $63.36 million.