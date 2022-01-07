Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) Are Up 68.75%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead – Marketing Sentinel
Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) Are Up 68.75%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.81% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the ASRT share is $5.80, that puts it down -113.24 from that peak though still a striking 68.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $108.07M, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ASRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) registered a 12.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.81% in intraday trading to $2.72 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.10%, and it has moved by 58.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.17%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 32.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ASRT is trading at a discount of -47.06% off the target high and -47.06% off the low.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Assertio Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) shares have gone up 67.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -119.44% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -86.10% this quarter and then drop -58.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.35 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.67 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.18 million and $26.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.70% and then drop by -0.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.60%. While earnings are projected to return 91.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

ASRT Dividends

Assertio Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Major holders

Assertio Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.44%, with the float percentage being 14.79%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.92 million shares (or 4.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.95 million shares, is of Littlejohn & Co LLC’s that is approximately 2.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $0.56 million.

