Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -13.87% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s traded shares were 3.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.32% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AEI share is $29.49, that puts it down -6043.75 from that peak though still a striking -4.17% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $33.85M, and the average trade volume was 2.73 million shares over the past three months.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) registered a -5.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.32% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.03%, and it has moved by -22.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.19%.

While earnings are projected to return 35.30% in 2022.

AEI Dividends

Alset EHome International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

Alset EHome International Inc. insiders own 41.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.56%, with the float percentage being 4.35%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 1.15% of all shares), a total value of $1.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56198.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.