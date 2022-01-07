After Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Surges -371.7% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the recent session, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.85% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the GNUS share is $3.12, that puts it down -194.34 from that peak though still a striking 4.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $337.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.09 million shares over the past three months.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GNUS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) registered a -1.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.85% in intraday trading to $1.06 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.92%, and it has moved by -11.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.48%. The short interest in Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is 53.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 78.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, GNUS is trading at a discount of -371.7% off the target high and -371.7% off the low.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genius Brands International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) shares have gone down -38.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -133.33% against 10.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.87 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.72 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.60%. While earnings are projected to return -125.90% in 2022.

GNUS Dividends

Genius Brands International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Genius Brands International Inc. insiders own 5.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.92%, with the float percentage being 26.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.67 million shares (or 6.54% of all shares), a total value of $26.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.73 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.59 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $9.16 million.