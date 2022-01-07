Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) Rose 2.78% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 0.62% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.42% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the AEZS share is $3.62, that puts it down -905.56 from that peak though still a striking 2.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $45.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) registered a -0.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.42% in intraday trading to $0.36 this Thursday, 01/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.75%, and it has moved by -20.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.70%. The short interest in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is 3.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.18 day(s) to cover.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) shares have gone down -57.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.67% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.30% this quarter and then drop -300.00% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $700k by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.10%. While earnings are projected to return 63.90% in 2022.

AEZS Dividends

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.99%, with the float percentage being 4.00%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 0.34% of all shares), a total value of $0.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.34 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 91492.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54209.0 market value.