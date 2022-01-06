Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) Have Dropped -37.39% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s traded shares were 1.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.07% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ZME share is $164.16, that puts it down -5700.71 from that peak though still a striking 19.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.28. The company’s market capitalization is $63.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 74.62K shares over the past three months.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) trade information

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) registered a 1.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.07% in intraday trading to $2.83 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -45.05%, and it has moved by -68.97% in 30 days. The short interest in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $214.11, which implies an increase of 98.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $214.11 and $214.11 respectively. As a result, ZME is trading at a discount of -7465.72% off the target high and -7465.72% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 3.00% in 2022.

ZME Dividends

Zhangmen Education Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s Major holders

Zhangmen Education Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.19%, with the float percentage being 12.19%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.02 million shares (or 1.48% of all shares), a total value of $46.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54348.0 shares, is of SB Global Advisers Ltd’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.26 million.