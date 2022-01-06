Year-To-Date, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Price Has Decrease -14.46%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s traded shares were 5.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.46% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the TIGR share is $38.50, that puts it down -816.67 from that peak though still a striking 0.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.16. The company’s market capitalization is $639.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.00 million shares over the past three months.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TIGR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) registered a -6.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.46% in intraday trading to $4.20 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.67%, and it has moved by -28.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.59%. The short interest in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 14.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.45, which implies an increase of 50.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.82 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, TIGR is trading at a discount of -185.71% off the target high and -38.57% off the low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.12 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 297.60% in 2022.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

UP Fintech Holding Limited insiders own 13.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.82%, with the float percentage being 24.14%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.29 million shares (or 2.32% of all shares), a total value of $34.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.57 million shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 1.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 0.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $1.93 million.