Year-To-Date, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) Price Has Decrease -1.01%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)’s traded shares were 38.15 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.09% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the FRLN share is $18.78, that puts it down -785.85 from that peak though still a striking 9.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.91. The company’s market capitalization is $70.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 103.80K shares over the past three months.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FRLN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) trade information

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) registered a 8.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.09% in intraday trading to $2.12 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.51%, and it has moved by -14.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.19%. The short interest in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) is 46360.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.57, which implies an increase of 83.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, FRLN is trading at a discount of -843.4% off the target high and -324.53% off the low.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) shares have gone down -76.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.72% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.00% this quarter and then jump 33.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -73.10% in 2022.

FRLN Dividends

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)’s Major holders

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc insiders own 8.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.18%, with the float percentage being 32.89%. Eventide Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.49 million shares (or 9.73% of all shares), a total value of $11.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.93 million shares, is of Novo Holdings A/S’s that is approximately 5.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Harbor Disruptive Innovation Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 2.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $0.57 million.