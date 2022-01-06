What Will iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) Be Like After It Jumps -274.42% From Its Highs?

During the last session, iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)’s traded shares were 1.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.94% or -$0.76. The 52-week high for the ISPC share is $28.98, that puts it down -274.42 from that peak though still a striking 38.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.75. The company’s market capitalization is $75.23M, and the average trade volume was 5.92 million shares over the past three months.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) trade information

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) registered a -8.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.94% in intraday trading to $7.74 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.41%, and it has moved by -36.92% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 61.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, ISPC is trading at a discount of -158.4% off the target high and -158.4% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.25 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.59 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 1.60% in 2022.

ISPC Dividends

iSpecimen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)’s Major holders

iSpecimen Inc. insiders own 31.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.81%, with the float percentage being 15.71%. Bleichroeder LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.62 million shares (or 7.08% of all shares), a total value of $3.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Kepos Capital Lp’s that is approximately 2.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 5517.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41432.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2160.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $16221.0.